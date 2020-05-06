Coronavirus

102-Year-Old Released From CT Hospital After Fighting COVID-19

A 102-year-old Connecticut woman born in the year of the Spanish Flu has recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from the hospital.

Stamford Hospital confirmed to NBC New York that Evelyn Fiore was released on Monday after spending a week there. Born in 1918, Fiore has lived through the pandemic that killed 500 million people, the Great Depression and two world wars. She didn't let another global crisis scare her, CT Insider reported.

Instead, Fiore was angry because she had already been through so much, her son told the media outlet.

The 102-year-old New York native was living at a senior housing in Greenwich when she was tested positive, CT Insider reported. The coronavirus made her fatigue and caused severe aches but she pushed through.

“She’s not ready to go yet,” Nick told CT Insider. “Intellectually she knows she can’t live forever, but she is convinced that the end is going to be on her terms.”

