$100M Gift for New Jersey Hospital from Famed Wall Street Financier

Famed Wall Street financier Leon Cooperman and his wife Toby will give $100 million to New Jersey's Saint Barnabas Medical Center, the largest gift ever to a hospital in the state.

The Livingston hospital will be renamed Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in honor of the billionaire and major philanthropist.

“Hospitals like this one need and deserve the support of private citizens to ensure patients have access to excellent health care and the latest advancements in medical technology,” Leon Cooperman said in a statement. “I encourage others to follow my lead if they are able to do so.”

Cooperman, worth an estimated $2.5 billion according to Forbes, has given away hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years as part of the Giving Pledge.

The newly renamed CBMC is one of 11 RWJBarnabas Health hospitals in the state. It opened its doors at its current location in 1964 and has New Jersey's only state-certified burn treatment center, as well as one of the largest kidney transplant programs in the country.

U.S. News ranks it as the #5 hospital in the state in its regional rankings, and among the top 20 hospitals in the greater New York area.