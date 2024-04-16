10-year-old girl killed after struck by car in Williamsburg intersection: Police

A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a car in a busy Brooklyn intersection, according to police.

The victim was hit just before 3 p.m. in the area of Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, police said. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Witnesses said the girl was walking home from school when she was hit. It’s unclear if she was with an adult or by herself.

The driver of this a light-colored SUV was making a left hand turn at Wallabout Street when he hit the girl in the roadway, according to law enforcement sources.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The crash occurred in an ultra Orthodox Jewish community, where neighbors were mourning such a sudden loss right before the Jewish holidays.

"I know the guy first on the scene. He saw the girl on the floor, he took off his jacket to put it on the girl for the blood stop coming," said Mosche Green. "Then someone called EMS and it was too late."

Police said the driver was a 62-year-old man who stayed at the scene; he was being questioned by law enforcement. No charges had yet been filed. Investigators were still looking into the circumstances behind the accident.