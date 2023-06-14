2 dead, multiple people hurt in raging fire that destroyed Bronx homes: FDNY

Two people died and multiple other people were hurt in a raging fire that burned through Bronx homes early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the top floor of an apartment building on 242nd Street in the Wakefield neighborhood, the FDNY said. The building was home to hundreds of people and has three towers, one of which had extensive damage along with the damage on either side.

Two victims, a man and a woman, died as a result of the flames. A third victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Five firefighters also suffered injuries, but none were considered serious, the FDNY said.

The flames were under control after 7:15 a.m., nearly two hours after the fire erupted. The Red Cross is using P.S. 16 to accommodate the displaced residents this afternoon.

A cause of the fire was not immediately clear. An investigation was ongoing.