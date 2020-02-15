1 Dead, At Least 2 Injured in New Jersey Fire: Officials

What to Know One person died and at least other two people were injured after a fire tore through a building in Paterson on Saturday, officials said

The fire broke out in a two-story building at 187 N. 1st St., near East Main Street, police said

Firefighters were still working to put out the blaze as of around 2:30 p.m., Sayegh said.

One person died and at least other two people were injured after a fire tore through a building in Paterson on Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a two-story building at 187 N. 1st St., near East Main Street, police said.

Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said one person died in the fire and two other people were hurt, one of whom was in serious condition.

The victim’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the fire, and firefighters were still working to put out the blaze as of around 2:30 p.m., according to Sayegh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.