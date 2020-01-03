Bayonne

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Major NJ Apartment Fire

54 apartments were evacuated in a Bayonne complex

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man in his 70s is dead, and dozens of people were displaced, after a raging apartment fire in Bayonne early Friday morning.

Fire officials say they responded just before 2 a.m. Friday. By the time they arrived, heavy fire was already coming out a third-floor window of the Island View Court complex.

Firefighters removed three people from the building; one later died, a man in his 70s. One is in critical condition and the third refused medical attention.

A total of 54 units were evacuated in the burning building and the building next door.

