1 child dead, 3 others hospitalized after incident at Bronx building: NYPD

At least one child had died and three more were hospitalized Friday afternoon after an incident at a building in the Bronx, police and fire officials said.

Emergency officials responding to the building off Morris Avenue in the Kingsbridge section found two children needing medical attention. The kids were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, officials added.

Two additional children were taken to a hospital by other means, but their conditions were not immediately clear.

One of the four injured kids died as a result, police said.

Spokespersons for the NYPD and FDNY did not have an explanation for what happened to the children Friday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.