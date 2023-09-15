Bronx

1 child dead, 3 others hospitalized after incident at Bronx building: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

At least one child had died and three more were hospitalized Friday afternoon after an incident at a building in the Bronx, police and fire officials said.

Emergency officials responding to the building off Morris Avenue in the Kingsbridge section found two children needing medical attention. The kids were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, officials added.

Two additional children were taken to a hospital by other means, but their conditions were not immediately clear.

One of the four injured kids died as a result, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Spokespersons for the NYPD and FDNY did not have an explanation for what happened to the children Friday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us