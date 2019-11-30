Armed Men Rob Possible Illegal Gambling Game in Chinatown Basement: NYPD - NBC New York
Armed Men Rob Possible Illegal Gambling Game in Chinatown Basement: NYPD

Published 22 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three armed men stormed a basement on Thanksgiving and stole cash and jewelry at a possible illegal gambling game, police said

    • News 4 obtained video of the scary scene as the men pulled out a gun and a large knife used to intimidate the victims

    • An estimated $5,000 was stolen from the robbery, the NYPD said

    Three armed men stormed into a Chinatown basement on Thanksgiving and stole cash and jewelry at a possible illegal gambling game, police said. 

    The NYPD says its investigation of Thursday's crime, caught on video, is still ongoing. Police are looking for three men that entered the basement room as a large group of people watched a card game.

    News 4 obtained video of the scary scene as the men pulled out a gun and a large knife used to intimidate the victims. Then the video shows the men go one-by-one, forcing people to empty their pockets. 

    According to police, the suspects stole cash and jewelry from 11 people in the basement of the bodega. 

    The NYPD released images of the thieves on Saturday asking for anyone who recognizes them to call police. 

    Police say most of the 11 victims were in their 60s. An estimated $5,000 was stolen from the robbery, the NYPD said. 

    The NYPD says none of the victims were injured. 

