What designer was behind Ivanka Trump's inaugural ball gown?

First daughter Ivanka Trump channeled Audrey Hepburn with her inaugural ball gown Monday night celebrating Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Her white and black dress was designed by Givenchy, who she tagged in a post on Instagram.

The dress was a recreation of the gown wore by actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 movie "Sabrina."

Sabrina Fairchild's (Audrey Hepburn) embroidered silk-organza gown from "Sabrina" (1954)

Trump's necklace and earrings were designed by Leviev Diamonds.

"@ivankatrump stuns at the inaugural balls in a magnificent Leviev flower design necklace featuring mixed-shaped diamonds totaling 50 carats, paired with matching earrings," the company said in a post on social media.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner dance at the Liberty Inaugural Ball during the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.