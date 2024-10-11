How tri-state residents can help Hurricane Milton victims

Hurricane Milton wrecked Central Florida after making its landfall on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3.

On Thursday, as the storm moved into the Atlantic Ocean, Floridians and organizations across the tri-state area switched into relief mode.

As part of the efforts ahead of landfall, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that 65 state National Guard soldiers and airmen were deployed to Florida. New Jersey also sent members of its National Guard.

In our area, different organizations have started efforts to send emergency items to Floridians impacted by the hurricane, the second the state has experienced in two weeks.

Here's a list of some of the organizations that are sending aid to victims:

West Hamilton Beach Fire Department (Queens)

The West Hamilton Beach Fire Department announced on its social media accounts they will have a Hurricane Milton relief drive collecting "essential supplies" for the impacted communities from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13. The fire department is asking the following items:

Canned food

Dry food

Cleaning supplies

Baby supplies

Personal hygiene

Bottled water

Pet food and treats

First aid

The WHFD asks that all donated items be delivered to the firehouse located in 102-33 Davenport Ct, Howard Beach, NY 11414.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is leading relief efforts for those affected in Florida from the impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton. The organization and its tri-state chapters have already sent volunteers to Florida to assist with relief efforts.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief is also sending aid to those impacted by Milton in the Central Florida region. Donations to Direct Relief will go to local health organizations to "ensure medical supplies reach vulnerable populations."

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 90 countries.

"This storm presents a serious threat to both lives and health systems, especially for those who are already underserved. Direct Relief’s focus remains on providing immediate, life-saving support to those who need it most, ensuring that health facilities remain operational and well-stocked as the storm bears down,” Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe said in a statement before the storm hit Florida.

Feeding America

Feeding America is also actively responding to the impacts of both of the hurricanes that have affected the region. In Florida, they have five network food banks that serve the affected area. They advise the public to follow and donate to local food banks.

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen said his organization is starting food delivery efforts, sharing in a Facebook post that teams were "scouting communities in need of support."

Americares

The Connecticut-based Americares is delivering medicines and relief supplies to partner organizations in Florida to meet health needs while also preparing to provide emergency funding to repair health facilities. Donations will go to support the responses to Helene, Milton and future storms.