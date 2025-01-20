How old is Barron Trump now?: What to know about the first son

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron was in fifth grade back when his father was first sworn in. Now, he's a college freshman who towers over his 6-foot-plus dad.

Barron has been present throughout inauguration day by his father's side, including at a morning church service at St. John's Episcopal Church, at the swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol and at the presidential parade at the Capital One Arena.

Barron could be seen shaking hands with former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris at the swearing-in ceremony.

How old is Barron Trump?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Barron Trump is now 18 years old as his father is sworn in for a second term.

At the start of Trump's first term, Barron and his mother stayed at the family's Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan so he could finish his school year. When they got to Washington, his soccer net appeared in what’s known as the first lady’s garden.

Where does Barron Trump go to college?

Barron is a freshman New York University business student.

Getty Images Barron Trump (L) and his grandfather Viktor Knavs attend the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump credits Barron with helping his outreach strategy during the campaign

His parents and Trump campaign officials credit him for recommending podcasts popular with young men that the president-elect appeared on during the campaign.

Donald Trump said Barron had helped introduce him to people he had never heard of before.

“He was very good,” the president-elect told NBC News in a telephone interview Saturday. “It’s the new wave. And he was very helpful.”

His mother had told “Fox & Friends” last year that “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving an advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

Will Barron have a room at the White House?

Barron will have a bedroom in the White House for when he visits from college, Melania Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

How tall is Barron Trump?

Barron is now a college freshman who is taller than his father, who is listed at 6-foot-3, and mother, who is 5-foot-11.

Barron Trump is 6-foot-7, according to USA TODAY.

How old is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump was born in 2006 and is 18 years old.

Where did Barron Trump go to school?

Barron Trump received his high school diploma in 2024 from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. He is now a freshman at New York University, where he is a business student.

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Baron Trump, Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrive for services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

How many kids does Donald Trump have?

Donald Trump has five children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump. Barron is the sole child of Donald and Melania Trump.

Trump also has 10 grandchildren.