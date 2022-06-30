NYC Monkeypox Outbreak Booms 160% in Week as State Provides Vaccine Update

New York City health officials added more than a dozen new suspected monkeypox cases to the burgeoning count on Thursday, sending the total caseload to 78 as the state and federal governments shore up vaccine access amid the rare U.S. outbreak.

The latest additions mean the count has more than doubled, soaring by 160%, in just the last week -- and the reported total likely barely scratches the surface of the true count.

Experts agree the New York City -- and the national -- number is significantly underreported, given limited testing and other issues around monkeypox, a disease that is typically confined to the African continent but for which vaccines are available.

The health department announced the latest case count in a Thursday tweet issued about two hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released a statement sharing news that New Yorkers have been waiting for all week -- that more vaccines are coming.

As of today, 78 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in NYC, which is presumed to be monkeypox.



While anyone can get monkeypox, current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual & other men who have sex with men. Info: https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 30, 2022

The Democrat said she spoke Thursday with top White House officials about New York's monkeypox vaccine needs and continue to partner regarding most effective distribution networks, high transmission-rate communities and outreach efforts.

That outreach, and vaccine access, is being focused on the most at-risk populations, and at this point, those include men who are having sex with other men, Hochul says. The governor said New York will soon have 8,195 monkeypox vaccine doses available, which is about 8,195 more than New York City appears to have now, and pledged to keep working with the federal government to ensure future allocation needs are met.

"In New York State, we have seen a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases, especially within our LGBTQ+ communities who have been hit especially hard," Hochul's statement said. "I recognize the fear and anxiety this outbreak has caused, especially for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, which is why my team and I will continue to work around the clock to secure as many vaccines as possible for our residents."

New York City began offering vaccination against monkeypox last week to at-risk groups, with the outbreak primarily linked at this point to men having sex with men, according to officials, but demand was so high walk-ins were closed within hours.

After once again running out of vaccines over the weekend, the city's health department said it was in continued talks with the CDC to secure more doses. Mayor Eric Adams said the city was ready to receive them.

"They gave us 1,000. As soon as they gave us 1,000, we issued out 1,000. And so we're now trying to get more here in the city to give them out," Adams said earlier this week. "And as soon as they give them to us we're going to give them out."

In total, New York City represents more than 20% of the 351 suspected cases nationwide as of Thursday, according to the CDC. There have been at least four cases in New Jersey, while Connecticut has not seen any, according to federal data.

While monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, health officials say the risk to the general public is quite low. And this isn't COVID all over again.

As opposed to the early days of the COVID pandemic, when there was no effective treatment, there are already multiple vaccines that work against the orthopoxvirus that causes monkeypox. It's just a matter, again, of ensuring sufficient supply.

Bavarian Nordic, which manufactures the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox and smallpox, says it is committed to getting its doses anywhere they are needed.

"We support the decision of health clinics in New York City and the United States government to proactively offer Jynneos to at-risk communities," a company spokesperson said. "The distribution of the vaccine around the world is controlled by governments. In the United States, the distribution of the vaccine is managed by the CDC. To date, we have not turned down a single order from governments that have requested doses of the vaccine. In the days ahead, we will be working to produce more vaccine if it is required."

The U.S. government said Tuesday it was immediately releasing 56,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the strategic national stockpile, which will be followed by 240,000 doses in the coming weeks.

For now, the lone NYC clinic offering monkeypox vaccines as available is the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic (303 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan). The clinic is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic has previously had to turn people away after running out of the vaccine.

How Do You Catch Monkeypox?

The CDC issued new monkeypox guidance as the number of suspected cases nationwide boomed, marking America's largest-ever outbreak of monkeypox, which typically has been confined to other continents.

While the CDC says the risk to the general public remains low, people are urged to avoid close contact with those who are sick, including those with skin or genital lesions, as well as sick or dead animals. Anyone displaying symptoms, like unexplained skin rash or lesions, should reach out to their healthcare providers for guidance.

It is also advised to avoid eating meat that comes from wild game or using products (such as creams, powders or lotions) that come from wild animals from Africa.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research -- resulting in its name. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.