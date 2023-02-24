Norovirus in NYC: As Cases Surge, Here Are Symptoms to Watch Out For

A nasty stomach bug is spreading across the U.S. — and especially in New York City, it seems.

The number of New Yorkers visiting the emergency room for vomiting and diarrhea has spiked nearly 50 percent since December, according to data from the city's Health Department.

Doctors believe it to be norovirus, but can't say for sure because it isn't tracked in most states. Norovirus is a common stomach virus that is highly contagious, and can be spread through food and person to person contact. Sharing eating utensils, changing diapers, consuming contaminated food or drinks, or touching infected surfaces or objects can lead to infections, the Health Department says.

In addition to vomiting and diarrhea, common symptoms include nausea, stomach cramps, fever, chills, aches and tiredness

Doctors say the best way to avoid the virus is to wash your hands often. While it is called gastroenteritis or the "stomach flu," noroviruses are not related to the flu, a.k.a. influenza.