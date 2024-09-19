Harlem community service center to host free health fair Friday

What to Know The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center will hold a free community health fair in Harlem on Friday in collaboration with over 40 local organizations, with services ranging from health screenings, testing and vaccinations.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the outdoor plaza of the center, located at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 145th Street in Harlem.

According to the organizers, the event will feature mammograms for women ages 40 to 70, prostate screenings, and testing for COVID, HIV and hepatitis C. They will also have flu and COVID vaccines available. Doctor referrals will also be available.

The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center will hold a free community health fair in Harlem on Friday in collaboration with over 40 local organizations, with services ranging from health screenings, testing and vaccinations.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the outdoor plaza of the center, located at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 145th Street in Harlem.

According to the organizers, the event will feature mammograms for women ages 40 to 70, prostate screenings, and testing for COVID, HIV and hepatitis C. They will also have flu and COVID vaccines available. Doctor referrals will also be available.

While the focus of the event remains on health services, those in attendance will be met with a variety of fun activities, including music, clowns and a raffle for two New York Yankees tickets courtesy of the team.

With September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Center is urging male attendees to get tested for prostate cancer. According to the Prostate Cancer Center, one in six African American men will develop prostate cancer.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center is a nonprofit established in 1986 that has worked for over three decades in the Harlem community to combat the stigma of mental health within the community, while serving low-income individuals. The center not only provides mental health services, but it also offers addiction treatment and connections to doctors, as well as providing information on nutrition, benefits, food stamps and legal matters, among other services to the more than 5,000 New York City residents.

For more information, visit bowencsc.org/chf2024.