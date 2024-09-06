A resident in Camden County, New Jersey, has tested positive for a rare disease, according to a spokesperson with the Camden County Health Department.

Health officials said that botulism is a rare illness that can be spread through food or wounds.

“Botulism is rare, but it is a serious illness and is always considered an urgent medical matter,” said Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako. “It is important to note that botulism is not contagious and cannot spread from person to person, but the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and investigate this case.”

It is caused by a bacteria called "clostridium botulinum" and is related to a bacteria that can attack the body's nerves, officials explained.

Symptoms of botulism:

Difficulty swallowing

Muscle weakness

Double vision

Drooping eyelids

Blurry vision

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty moving the eyes

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include:

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

Botulism symptoms in an infant:

Constipation

Poor feeding

Drooping eyelids

Pupils that are slow to react to light

Face showing less expression than usual

Weak cry that sounds different than usual

The CDC has more information on botulism on the website.

For more information on botulism from the New Jersey Department of Health, click here.

