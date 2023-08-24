At least 3 people test positive for West Nile Virus in NYC: What to know

What to Know Three human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in New York City, according to health officials

The city stated Wednesday night that two people from Queens and a third in Manhattan were found to have the mosquito-spread illness.

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are typically present in the city from May through October, officials said, with peak activity in August and September.

All three of those infected had to go to the hospital, and two of them have already been discharged. There is also a fourth possible case under investigation on Staten Island.

“We are working to prevent West Nile virus as much as possible through public education, treating marshy areas and spraying for mosquitoes,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “As New Yorkers, we can take some simple precautions to lower our risk. For example, use an EPA registered insect repellent, especially when outside at dusk and dawn when the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus are most active. In addition, you can stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water by emptying outdoor containers that hold water or calling 311 if you see standing water that you cannot empty.

The city plans to have trucks spraying against mosquitoes Thursday night in parts of Queens, starting at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The virus was first detected in the city more than two decades ago, with a little over a dozen people getting diagnosed each year on average.

Throughout the five boroughs, there were a total of 569 mosquito pools that tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the city. That compares to more than 1,000 of those pools at the same time in 2022.

It comes after a woman in Connecticut was found to have West Nile virus in the third week of July, the first-known case in that state in 2023.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said that most people infected with West Nile virus don't experience any symptoms at all. Some may develop symptoms including:

Headaches

Muscle aches

Rashes

Extreme fatigue

The majority of those who get infected fully recover, though some can experience problems months afterward. A small number of people (about 1 in 150), particularly those over 60 years old or with weakened immune systems, can develop a serious or even potentially deadly illness of the brain and spinal cord called West Nile neuroinvasive disease, health officials said, which can lead to changes in mental status and muscle weakness that requires hospitalization.