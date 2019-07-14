File photo: A U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection stamp is displayed on a package in January of 2019.

Nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

The products related to Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc., based in Brea, California, contain wheat, which is not listed on the product labels, FSIS said.

The uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken products were produced from June 9 through July 10, 2019, FSIS said.

The following products were identified as the subjects of the recall:

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with "FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES" and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with "FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES" and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

In addition, the beef products subject to recall have establishment number "EST. 45141" and the chicken products have establishment number "P-45141" inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said.

FSIS said there were no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of the aforementioned products but shared concerns about products being stored in refrigerators and behind the deli counter in grocery stores.

The recall is a Class II recall, which means there is a remote possibility of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.