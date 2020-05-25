Healthy Choice Power Bowls Recalled for Possible Rock Contamination

The UDSA announced a recall of some Healthy Choice frozen meals for concerns the products may contain small rocks.

Conagra Brands has recalled 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat Healthy Choice chicken and turkey bowls, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The recall includes Health Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls, according to the USDA said.

The frozen meals were prepared at two separate facilities and shipped to retailers nationwide, as well as Canada.

According to the USDA, the problem was first discovered when Conagra received consumer complaints about rocks found in the meals.

Full details of the product recall including product codes and descriptions can be found at the USDA website.