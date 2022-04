An adorable pup named BeBe who had somehow gotten away from its owner and swam more than 200 yards into the frigid East River Saturday was rescued with the help of the NYPD's Special Ops unit, authorities said.

NYPD officers put on their water rescue gear and swam out to the "scared" pooch. The animal was reunited with its owner, unhurt, a short time later.

The department shared photos of the unique rescue on Twitter. See the reunion.

Additional pictures of a very relieved puppy "BeBe" as our #ESU members pass him off to his anxiously awaiting owner pic.twitter.com/BgSY7bp6ew — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 2, 2022