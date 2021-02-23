COVID-Positive New Jersey Couple Gives Birth on GWB (With FDNY Help by Phone)

What to Know A COVID-19 positive couple welcomed their bundle of joy last month in an unexpected location -- right on the George Washington Bridge.

Allison Goldfarb, who along with her husband, Blake, and young children, Liv and Jordan, moved to New Jersey, said in a social media post she started to have contractions at home, when she was advised by her doctor to go to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan, where she planned on delivering her unborn child.

On Jan. 19, the FDNY says its members received a call for the imminent birth. FDNY EMT Janet Williams, Assignment Receiving Dispatcher, assured the couple help was on the way and talked them through the delivery of their child -- who was welcomed into the world in the front seat of the car right the George Washington Bridge.

"My husband and I got into the car and began to drive. As we were driving, my contractions were increasing and my water broke, I even started to feel the head so I told my husband to call 911. The FDNY dispatcher was very calm and reassuring. She told us to pull the car over because it was time to deliver this baby. We pulled over on the George Washington Bridge," the post reads in part.

According to the FDNY, on Jan. 19, its members received a call regarding an imminent birth. FDNY EMT Assignment Receiving Dispatcher Janet Williams, assured the couple help was on the way and talked them through the delivery of their child -- who was welcomed into the world in the front seat of the car right the George Washington Bridge.

Once the baby was delivered, FDNY Lt. Fredric Desarno, Jr. and EMTs Ana Fajardo and Cristian Rodriguez from Station 13 along with paramedics Liat Reichman and Ching Chein arrived on scene to assist the patients and transport them to the hospital, the FDNY said.

According to Goldfarb, the experience was "very frightening," but she was comforted when she realized EMS was on the way.

"At the time, my husband and I were both COVID-19 positive, so we originally weren’t sure if my husband was going to be in the delivery room, but it turns out, he was the delivery room. This baby was named after my brother Josh, who passed away at three years old from Leukemia. We named him Jordan Harris Goldfarb, after my brother Joshua Harrison,” Goldfarb said.

“We get these kinds of calls more often than you would think, but we never really get to hear about the outcome so this was great," Williams said. "I really appreciate this recognition, it’s a beautiful story. Congratulations to the family, I am really very happy for them.”