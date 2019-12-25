Fast-Moving Flames Rip Through Long Island Firehouse

What to Know Fast-moving flames ripped through a Long Island firehouse Christmas morning

Video from the scene show a great number of firefighters in North Massapequa working to put out the blaze that started at around 6 a.m. Wednesday

It is unclear if anyone was hurt

Fast-moving flames ripped through a Long Island firehouse Christmas morning.

Video from the scene show a great number of firefighters in North Massapequa working to put out the blaze that started at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Several fire trucks were parked inside the structure when the fire broke out.

Although the fire was eventually extinguished, the firehouse sustained extensive damage.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.