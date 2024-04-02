Earth Day

NYC's Car-Free Earth Day to be biggest Open Streets ever, closing 50+ streets to cars

By NBC New York Staff

New York City is gearing up for its biggest day of Open Streets ever, planning to shut down a record number of roads to traffic as part of Earth Day celebrations.

"Car-Free Earth Day" first launched in 2016, when the city closed a handful of streets in Manhattan.

Now, the event has expanded to all five boroughs. The celebration for 2024 includes 53 streets and plazas throughout the city, with public art and community programming replacing traffic. It will also mark the official start of the city's Open Streets and Public Space Programming season.

“Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day encourages New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and appreciate our streets as shared open spaces for all," said city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “As part of the city’s largest-ever Car-Free Earth Day celebration, will be hosting programming, music, and other activities at dozens of car-free streets around New York City. And new, temporary public art will help us remember: We only have one planet -- and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and respect our environment.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Earth Day, which was started in 1970, is the following Monday.

Here is a list of streets where events will be held, according to the DOT:

Manhattan
Dyckman Street
Route: Broadway to La Marina

St. Nicholas Avenue
Route: 181st Street to 190th Street

Broadway
Route: East 17th Street to West 46th Street

Brooklyn
Fifth Avenue
Route: 40th Street to 45th Street

Queens
Woodside Avenue
Route: 75th Street to 78th Street

The Bronx
East 188th Street
Route: East Fordham Road to Grand Concourse

Creston Avenue
Route: East 188th Street to East Fordham Road

Staten Island
Port Richmond Avenue
Route: Post Avenue to Castleton Avenue

Looking for another green way to celebrate the holiday? There will be free 30-minute rides on Citi bikes by using the code "CARFREE24."

