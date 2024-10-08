Hurricanes

Disney World and Universal Orlando closing parks due to Hurricane Milton: What to know

With Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, both Universal Orlando and Disney World announced they would be closing their theme parks on Wednesday.

Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday that it will close Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Those attractions will remain closed on Thursday as well.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed all day Wednesday and Thursday. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios was canceled on both days. The hotel will remain operational, Universal said in a statement, and will continue to focus on taking care of their guests.

The park plans to reopen all parks and Halloween Horror Nights on Friday pending the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

At the Disney parks, all theme parks and Disney Springs will start to close in phases on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. That's when Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will close.

Then at 2 p.m., the Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close.

Disney said it was "likely" the parks would stay closed on Thursday, though it's possible Disney Springs could reopen during the late afternoon with "limited offerings."

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom park, planned for Thursday, has been canceled entirely. Tickets for the event will be refunded.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9. They are likely to remain closed until Sunday, October 13.

Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating on Wednesday, October 9 after Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World theme parks close.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed on Wednesday, October 9.

