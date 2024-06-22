Man stabbed to death in subway station in Washington Heights: Police

A man was the victim of a deadly stabbing at a train station in Upper Manhattan on Friday evening, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the A train station at West 175th Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old male, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso, police said. Emergency medical services transported him to Harlem Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the stabbing was the result of a dispute.

No information was made public regarding any suspects. A police investigation remains active.