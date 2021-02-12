Virus Updates: Tracking Vaccine Progress by State; Walgreens Starts Giving Shots in 14 States, Puerto Rico

California on Thursday surpassed New York as the state with the most coronavirus-related deaths. So far, the nation's most populous state has seen 45,496 deaths, just eclipsing New York’s toll of 45,312, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “TODAY” show that he expects most Americans will be able to start vaccinations by April. His prediction came on the same day that the Biden administration finalized a deal for 600 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to be delivered by July.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 476,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Tracking COVID Vaccine Progress by State

Walgreens Vaccine Rollout Launches in 14 States and Puerto Rico

Starting Friday, residents in 14 states and Puerto Rico can begin getting vaccinated at their local Walgreens pharmacy as part of the Biden administration's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. However, eligibility will vary from state-to-state and availability will remain limited for the time being.

Walgreens will start the program on Feb. 12 in Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia, the company said.

Earlier this week, the federal government began shipping the first of 1 million weekly doses of COVID vaccines directly to retail pharmacies across the country earlier this week. CVS launched the program in 11 states on Thursday.

The initial rollout will include 6,500 pharmacies and grocery stores. The plan is to eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies across the country as supply grows, but a timeline is unclear. Other major chains that will offer vaccines include Rite Aid, Walmart, Costco, Kroger and Publix. The CDC has the full list of pharmacies and grocery stores.

Fauci: Keep Wearing Masks as Vaccines Roll Out

Dr. Anthony Fauci says people will need to wear masks “for several, several months” to avoid the coronavirus as vaccinations are rolled out.

The government’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday by the time 75% to 80% of the population is vaccinated, “the level of virus in the community could be so low that you could start pulling back a bit on what are stringent public health measures.”

But Fauci says any relaxing of safety measures needs to be done “prudently and gradually.”

U.S. government researchers have found that two masks are better than one in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but health officials have stopped short of recommending everyone double up.

Fauci says the U.S. has contracted for 600 million vaccine doses, enough to vaccinate everyone with two doses. He says as spring turns into summer, everyone should be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Fauci says, “As we go from April to May to June and then hopefully by July, we’ll be at that point where we have enough vaccine for virtually everyone.”