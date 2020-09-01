Virus Updates: Oxford Vaccine Trial Begins; Military Academies Resume Classes

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, are calling on Americans to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines ahead of the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the U.S. gets a "running start" at containing the coronavirus this fall, Fauci said Monday.

Several U.S. states have recorded more infections than many countries in the world. California's more than 706,000 cases is only topped by the total number of reported infections in Russia, India and Brazil. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 636,000 cases and over 621,000 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Monday for hand sanitizer packaged to look like food and drinks, specifically those "packaged in beer cans, children's food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles."

Also Monday, the U.S. Open began without any spectators – a new normal as sports resume amid the ongoing pandemic. One player, Benoit Paire of France, tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the 14-day tournament.

The U.S. now has more than 6 million virus cases and 184,000 COVID-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Large Trials for the Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Begin in the US

Phase 3 clinical trials for the much-anticipated Oxford COVID-19 vaccine are set to begin in the United States Tuesday, with participants in Madison, Wisconsin rolling up their sleeves for the injection, NBC News reports.

The University of Wisconsin is one of dozens of test sites in the U.S. for the vaccine candidate, made by AstraZeneca in partnership with the U.K.'s University of Oxford. Tuesday's trial will mark the start of the third phase 3 trial in the U.S. for a COVID-19 vaccine, following Moderna and Pfizer.

Dr. William Hartman, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at UW Health and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, doesn't expect preliminary data until at least Thanksgiving.

"Our obligation is to make sure that in the end, we have a safe and effective vaccine," said Hartman, who is the principal investigator for the UW trial.

Early data shows a vaccine under development by Oxford University and AstraZeneca triggers antibodies and the production of virus-fighting T-cells.

At Military Academies, COVID-19 Is the Enemy to Be Defeated

Under the siege of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have begun at the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. But unlike at many colleges around the country, most students are on campus and many will attend classes in person.

This is largely due to advantages the military schools have. They're small, each with about 4,500 students who know that joining the military means they're subject to more control and expected to follow orders. Their military leaders, meanwhile, are treating the virus like an enemy that must be detected, deterred and defeated. They view the students as the next generation of commanders who must learn to lead troops through any crisis, including this one.

The virus outbreak sent most academy students home to finish spring semester online. Air Force seniors stayed and graduated early.

Now students have returned, and 1% to 2% tested COVID-19 positive on arrival and went into isolation. Since then, officials say they've seen few new cases. The Navy and Air Force will randomly test 15% of students weekly; West Point will test 15% to 20% monthly.

To limit any spread, the academies made physical and academic changes. At the Navy's Michelson Hall, blue tape marks seats that must remain empty, red tape forms large arrows on the floor showing students which way to go, and stairways are designated up or down. Signs remind students about social distancing. Library books borrowed online sit in paper bags for pick-up.

Students attending academies also need hands-on military experience. The virus made some of that impossible this year, and some students missed critical time in military units or on ships.

"You can do academic course work online. We can teach online," said Andrew Phillips, Naval Academy provost. "But the professional experiences they missed this summer are very hard to make up."