Deal or No Deal? Threat of 1st NYC Teachers Strike in 45 Years Looms Over School Safety

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded the alarm for K-12 schools expected to reopen in person in less than two weeks, saying "you will see the numbers go up and then you will see more disruption" if the timing isn't appropriate

Mayor de Blasio has said he will reclose schools if the city's infection rate ticks above 3 percent; Cuomo said 3 percent is too high "in a dense environment," while others argue the rate should apply at community-level

The city's largest teachers' union says if it can't agree with City Hall on a plan to safely return students to the classroom next month, it may authorize a strike vote as early as Tuesday afternoon

If New York City's largest teachers' union and City Hall can't reach an agreement over a plan to safely reopen schools for part-time in-person learning by Tuesday, it could call to authorize a strike vote. Should that vote be brought and pass, the city could be looking at its first teachers' strike since 1975.

The 3,200-member UFT Delegate Assembly is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon. It says the city's back-to-school plan lacks transparency, specifics and critical standards on testing -- like ensuring every adult and child who steps foot in a school building has been tested for COVID -- among other core requirements.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have repeatedly said their multi-layered framework draws from the most successful school reopening strategies across the globe. They've also repeatedl said they would not reopen a school building or even an individual classroom unless it were safe.

The union says it wants a reopening plan that meets the safety criteria set forth by independent medical experts. It has put forth various elements of such a plan over the last few weeks. With in-person classes schedules to resume in barely two weeks, time is running out for the two sides to reach an agreement.

“We can’t afford to send students and staff back into any buildings until we have done everything possible — including a rigorous virus testing program — to see that they are safe," United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statatement Monday. "The members of the UFT know that public employee strikes are illegal, but we are determined to do what is necessary to protect our students and the families of New York City."

The last teachers strike in the city came back in 1975, amid a financial crisis for New York City. The potential for a vote Tuesday comes amid another financial crisis, this one magnified exponentially by a pandemic.

As late as Monday afternoon, de Blasio said that a strike was "not on the agenda for this week," although union statements seem contrary to that belief. During an interview on NY1 later Monday night, the mayor argued its dangerous not for students to return to the classroom.

"We have to be careful. New York is very much the exception to what is going on around the world with COVID. But we have to protect that progress," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a teleconference Sunday. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

"The American Society of Pediatrics has said that the kids are going to suffer if they don't get a chance to come back to school. They're going to suffer in many ways. We have to factor in everything," de Blasio said. "We have to think about kids whose education has already been disrupted. But not only that, their mental health, their physical health, nutrition, all the things they get in school."

Even with the push for classroom inspections and other achievements, the city's Department of Education said that more than a third (37%) of families with children in public schools are not having their kids enroll in the default hybrid model, with 366,553 requests made for all-remote learning. That is a sharp uptick from when de Blasio said only about a quarter of parents were choosing that option earlier in August.

New York City, the nation's largest public school district with more than 1.1 million students, is the only district of America's biggest 10 to opt for a hybrid approach. The rest -- from Chicago to Los Angeles to Houston -- have chosen to start the 2020-21 academic year fully remotely.

Pharmaceutical companies are looking for people to join Phase III trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Sarah Wallace reports.

At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also raising a warning flag for schools, forewarning that clusters of COVID-19 cases that have been popping in colleges will inevitably happen to some degree when K-12 starts the new year.

"School districts would be well advised to look at colleges. The basic dynamic is the same," the governor said.

He also seemed to suggest that New York City's baseline positivity rate for re-closing its public schools -- 3 percent -- was too high.

"A 3 percent infection rate, you know, that's a high infection rate in a congregate situation. Three percent is high in a dense environment, like a dense urban environment where you have people taking public transportation; it's a crowded environment," Cuomo said. "Three percent is high."

"We have to be careful. New York is very much the exception to what is going on around the world with COVID. But we have to protect that progress," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a teleconference Sunday. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

Mayor de Blasio's 3 percent threshold to re-close New York City schools is stricter than Cuomo's is for the rest of the state (9 percent, once K-12 schools open -- or 5 percent for instituions of higher learning). The city has maintained an infection rate around 1 percent or lower for more than a month, but once people start returning more to some semblance of an out-of-home routine, that may change.

Testing is universally available in the city and City Hall encourages students, parents and teachers alike to take advantage. But de Blasio has stopped well short of seriously considering the union's request for a testing mandate. He says scaleability on the rapid test level would be an issue and points to successful school reopenings in other countries and says that hasn't been the standard.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Asked about mandatory testing again Monday, de Blasio said the city is looking at other means to "get where we need to go." He said it'll require a variety of measures beyond testing to ensure safety -- and he accused the union of playing games and seeking mandatory tests too late.

The union says lack of mandatory testing is a dealbreaker.

"Mandatory testing is a big deal. You can't just test those who say I’m willing to be tested. That's going to lead to a problem," Mulgrew said. "It's not like the mayor's is going to convince me not to have a mandated testing program."

The union's at-time fractious relationship with City Hall has been made that much more tense by looming layoffs -- 22,000 city workers, many of them teachers -- made necessary by the COVID budget crisis and lack of direct federal aid.

Layoff notices were scheduled to begin going out Monday, but de Blasio said they would be delayed on a day-to-day basis after unions asked for time to convince the state to reconvene legislators to approve long-term borrowing power.

That would provide the sustenance to avert the layoffs immediately, de Blasio said, and assure critical city workers would remain on hand to continue fighting the ongoing war against coronavirus.