Virus Updates: Jobless Claims Rise; US Life Expectancy Drops

The White House said Wednesday the U.S. is vaccinating some 1.7 million people per day, up from under 1 million a month ago. President Joe Biden is on track to blow past his goal of 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office.

However, this week's winter storm system and the bitter cold sweeping the nation has snarled vaccine deliveries and forced the cancellation of countless shots around the country. In Washington, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that in places where vaccination venues have been closed, like Texas, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours once they are open.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million infections and 492,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Winter Storms Disrupt COVID Vaccine Distribution

Severe winter weather is delaying delivery of COVID-19 vaccine across the country. The U.S. is now vaccinating 1.7 million people every day, but the Centers for Disease Control warns cases are dropping because we're coming off the holiday surge, not because more people are getting shots. They're also concerned that new strains of coronavirus could push those numbers back up.

Unemployment Claims Rise as Layoffs Remain High

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections.

Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

The job market has stalled, with employers having added a mere 49,000 jobs in January after cutting workers in December. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic. Though the unemployment rate fell last month from 6.7%, to 6.3%, it did so in part because some people stopped looking for jobs. People who aren’t actively seeking work aren’t counted as unemployed.

Read the full story here.

US Life Expectancy Drops a Year in Pandemic, Most Since WWII

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

Read the full story here

Tracking COVID Vaccine Progress by State

FBI, US Attorney Investigate Cuomo Over NY Nursing Home Deaths

A New York Assemblyman says he was yelled at and threatened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after criticizing his handling of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes — which is now being looked into by the FBI, NBC New York reports.

The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI have opened a preliminary investigation into the Cuomo administration's handling of nursing home-related data, according to a senior officials familiar with the probe. The administration revealed in recent weeks that 15,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI declined to comment Wednesday night.

The investigation comes as Queens Democrat Ron Kim accused the governor of obstruction and other wrongdoing after an AP report found his administration misrepresented the number of deaths in nursing homes by thousands. One of Cuomo's top aides was also heard telling lawmakers that the administration took months to release data revealing how many people living at nursing homes died of COVID-19 because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us" by former President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

Now Kim says Cuomo is "trying to punish me" for speaking out.

Read the full story here