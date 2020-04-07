USNS Comfort to Begin Accepting COVID-19 Patients as Crew Member Tests Positive

President Donald Trump on Monday approved Gov. Andrew Cuomo's request to use the USNS Comfort for COVID-19 patients — and hours after the announcement, the Navy says one of the ship's crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed to NBC News late Monday that the worker on board the ship that docked in New York City's Pier 90 last week to solely relieve hospitals of non-coronavirus patients has been isolated from patients and other crewmembers.

"There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients," the spokesperson said. "The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board.”

When asked about how long it would take to make the USNS Comfort a fully COVID ship, a Defense official told NBC News the Comfort is “ready immediately.”

NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

The Comfort joined the Javits Center field hospital in accepting coronavirus patients to offload some of the burden on New York City hospitals. As Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said for days, it's the virus patients, not the others, who have and continue to flood the hospital system.

Cuomo said that he called the president early Monday and asked to change plans for the 1,000-bed ship.

"As it turns out, we don't have many non-COVID symptoms because when you close everything down, the silver lining was traffic accidents, crime went down," Cuomo told MSNBC's Katy Tur.

The patients would first go to an area hospital and then would be moved to the Comfort, according to the governor, because their trips to the hospitals would be shorter and because the pop-up hospitals "don't really have the intake assessment that you need."

As of Friday, the Navy said it had treated 20 patients on the Comfort. That was when the ship was only treated non-COVID patients and denying the governor's call to use the beds for coronavirus patients. The reason was "because of a protocol on how they would then disinfect the ship which I don't really understand, frankly," Cuomo told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on April 2.

NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.