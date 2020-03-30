USNS Comfort Arrives in NYC Monday to Help Hospital With Non-Coronavirus Patients

A floating hospital in the form of a Navy ship will arrive in New York City on Monday to relieve pressure on hospitals already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

The USNS Comfort is set to dock some time around 10 a.m. and it will be ready to take in patients within 24 hours. While the ship won't be able to treat people with COVID-19, its 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms are ready to bolster the health care system. The Comfort, along with USNS Mercy, which was sent to the West Coast, will be able to treat anyone from minor cases to patients in critical condition.

In addition to the extra room, the ship has laboratory facilities and oxygen-producing plants.

"I'm really looking forward to greeting the men and women, the medical professionals, the sailors, everyone who is making this possible," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

He's expected to hold a news conference there when the ship arrives at Pier 90 in Manhattan. The Comfort had been undergoing maintenance in Norfolk, which The Pentagon initially said would take weeks to complete.

"The operation was supposed to take two weeks. The folks at EDC, working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Department of Environmental Conservation that got the job done in eight days," de Blasio said.

Both de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have warned that the city’s hospitals will soon reach capacity and efforts have already been made to build makeshift hospitals at locations such as the Jacob Javits Center and an emergency field hospital in Central Park.

This isn't the first time the Comfort will have been in New York City. Last time, it was stationed off Manhattan's West Side in September 2001. The hospital ship arrived to Pier 92 three days after the 9/11 terror attacks, helping to treat hundreds of Ground Zero first responders.

Since that time, it has supported military campaigns and humanitarian missions, along with earthquake and hurricane relief. Most recently, the Comfort was deployed in Latin America offering services to countries with lacking health care services.