US Virus Updates: Texas AG Calls for Release of Jailed Salon Owner; Admin Shelves CDC Guide on Reopening

A report by payroll company ADP Wednesday found that employers shed more than 20 million jobs in April as lockdowns due to the coronavirus continue to slam the U.S. economy. The report is a likely preview of the government's release of official jobless numbers for the month on Friday, as well as unemployment filings for the past week on Thursday.

Service industries have been hit hardest by the pandemic, along with trade, transportation and utilities and construction, CNBC reported. Businesses with more than 500 workers lost about 9 million jobs, while companies with fewer than 50 workers shed 6 million jobs. Medium-sized companies laid off 5.27 million.

One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue indefinitely, but focus more on rebooting the economy.

Trump tweeted that the panel's focus would be on "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN."

Trump's reversal comes as deaths and infection rates outside of New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns.

His tweet on Wednesday said "the Task Force will continue on indefinitely." He added that the White House "may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics.”

Trump acknowledged Tuesday “there’ll be more death” related to the coronavirus pandemic. These revelations beg the question: Is it responsible to reopen businesses? Scientists say no, not yet.

As the nation continues to grapple with the virus, the death toll rose above 73,000 with over 1.2 million confirmed infections nationwide Wednesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins' tally.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Texas AG Calls for Release of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner Who Defied Executive Order

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is calling for the immediate release of a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for opening her business despite the order to keep it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC DFW reports.

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode, was sentenced to seven days in jail Tuesday and was also ordered to pay $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open. Luther reopened her salon on April 24, despite state and county orders.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt.

Moye told Luther she owes local leaders an apology and called her decision to open early selfish.

"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I'm not going to shut the salon," said Luther.

Paxton sent a letter to the judge stating he abused his authority by putting Luther in jail for opening her salon to feed her family.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Trump Admin Shelves CDC Guidelines for Reopening Country, Official Says

A set of detailed documents created by the nation's top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration.

The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled "Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework," was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.

It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance "would never see the light of day," according to a CDC official. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The AP obtained a copy from a second federal official who was not authorized to release it. The guidance was described in AP stories last week, prior to the White House decision to shelve it.

The Trump administration has been closely controlling the release of guidance and information during the pandemic spurred by a new coronavirus that scientists are still trying to understand, with the president himself leading freewheeling daily briefings until last week.

Traditionally, it's been the CDC's role to give the public and local officials guidance and science-based information during public health crises. During this one, however, the CDC has not had a regular, pandemic-related news briefing in nearly two months. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been a member of the White House coronavirus task force, but largely absent from public appearances.

Coronavirus Payments Sent to Dead Should Be Returned, Government Says

The federal government wants the money it sent dead people returned, NBC News reports.

The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday updated its website to say that people who have died do not qualify for the coronavirus relief payments and that: "A Payment made to someone who died before receipt of the Payment should be returned to the IRS."

The Treasury Department also tweeted the same Wednesday.

Before that, it was unclear whether the payments, which amounted to as much as $1,200 for individuals, needed to be repaid.

The Treasury Department called the payments to deceased people as well as those who are incarcerated as inadvertent.

