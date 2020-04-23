US Coronavirus Updates: House Votes on $500B Relief Bill; Vegas Workers Push Back on Reopening

As both governors and American workers across the U.S. debate over whether to reopen businesses, health officials continue to caution against lifting lockdown measures too quickly. The director of the CDC has warned of a possible second wave of infections that would likely coincide with the seasonal flu, putting an "unimaginable strain" on the nation's health care system.

On Capitol Hill, the House is set to vote Thursday on a $500 billion virus aid bill to help struggling small businesses and hospitals. The bill will then go to the White House for President Donald Trump's approval.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll reached nearly 47,000 — the highest in the world — with over 842,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

House Expected to Send $500 Billion Relief Aid Bill to Trump

The House is reassembling to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help businesses crippled by the coronavirus, an almost $500 billion measure that many lawmakers are already looking beyond.

Anchoring the latest bill is a request by the administration to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

Thursday's vote in the House would bring the total cost of the four bipartisan bills to respond to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to about $2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, Washington's impartial scorekeeper.

The legislation swept through the Senate on Tuesday by voice vote barely hours after being first circulated.

Vegas Workers Push Back After Call to Reopen Casinos, Hotels

After Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called Wednesday for the swift reopening of hotels and casinos, many who earn livelihoods in such establishments said they were afraid to return unless strict safety measures were introduced for themselves and guests.

Although Goodman said the businesses should reopen, she did not provide any guidelines on how they should handle social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I want us open in the city of Las Vegas so our people can go back to work," Goodman said in a CNN interview. She was asked how that could be accomplished while prioritizing employees' safety by implementing social distancing.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

