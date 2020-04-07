Trailblazing Doctor, 93, Dies From COVID-19 in New Jersey

What to Know A trailblazing physician – one of the first Dominican-born doctors to open up a clinic in the United States, specifically in Washington Heights – has passed away in New Jersey at the age of 93 due to COVID-19

A trailblazing physician – one of the first Dominican Republic-born doctors to open up a clinic in the United States – has passed away in New Jersey at the age of 93 due to COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that Dr. James Wilson died Monday night due to complications from the virus.

Wilson was a Bergen County resident for the past 50 years who came to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

“In the 1960s, he became one of the very first Dominican physicians to open a clinic in the United States in New York City’s Washington Heights where he tended to patients for more than 40 years,” Murphy said.

Wilson leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Nilda, and six children, according to Murphy.

“We send our condolences to anybody who knew him,” Murphy said, adding: “What a life.”