The Waiting Game: Long Lines as MVC Agencies Reopen Throughout New Jersey

Drivers hoping to visit one of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies Tuesday – the day they reopened – are in for a waiting game.

By early morning there were already hundreds of eager customers lining up outside the Springfield Township MVC hoping to get titles for their cars as well as other services after agencies were closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some individuals have been waiting on line since 3 a.m.

The MVC located in Springfield Township is not the only one seeing large crowds. The Lakewood Police Department tells News 4 New York, the MVC office there shut down in the morning because it already reached its capacity.

If you are lucky to make it inside an MVC, you must follow social distancing and safety protocols. These safety measures and months of pent up services are contributing to long lines and a slow process.

Bob Hubiak told News 4 as he waited on line he bought a used car a month ago, but has not driven it since the offices have been closed.

“The virus is a real thing. It’s the most dangerous thing I’ve done in two months, coming here,” he said referring to waiting on line alongside other customers.

The NJ MVC urges customers to check their website to see if the service one needs is a transaction that can be done online, like registration renewal.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton issued a statement that the commission was aware of the high volume of customers visiting MVC agencies and sent additional assistance to the busiest agencies.

“As we reopen today, MVC agencies are experiencing extraordinarily high customer volumes. In anticipation of long lines due to social distancing restrictions, Agency management personnel were pre-deployed to our busiest agencies, beginning at 6:00 AM, two hours before our start time. Additionally, all of our senior staff in operations are deployed to agencies to help process transactions. While we understand the frustration of our customers in this extremely challenging and difficult time, our employees are doing the best they can to keep everyone safe and work as efficiently as possible," Fulton's statement reads in part.

.@NJ_MVC UPDATE:

☑️Agencies are experiencing EXTREMELY high customer volumes as they reopen today

☑️License, registration, and inspection expiration dates are EXTENDED until 7/31 or later: https://t.co/0irMAW83IR

☑️Online services are available 24/7: https://t.co/NzbbqKK9XS https://t.co/CDNjVnNBGe — New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020

New Jersey officials also informed the public of the high numbers of customers visiting NJ MVC offices Tuesday. They also reminded the public that license, registration and inspection expiration dates are extended until July 31 or later and that online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The resumption of some in-person transactions at New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission offices were set to take place late last month. However, they were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding.