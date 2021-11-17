New York Jets

Report: Joe Flacco to Start for Jets Vs. Dolphins in Week 11

The veteran will be making his first start this season and fifth overall for the Jets

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Report: Joe Flacco to start for Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You're up, Joe Flacco.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New York Jets are turning to the veteran quarterback for their Week 11 contest against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported.

Flacco will be the Jets' third starting quarterback this season. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson went 1-5 in his first six NFL starts before suffering a PCL strain in a Week 6 defeat against the New England Patriots. Mike White took over and helped the team pull off a 34-31 upset against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first career start the following week.

While the upset was impressive, the last two weeks have been rocky for White. He exited the Jets’ Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a forearm injury on the team’s second drive of the game. He was back on the field for the Jets’ Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he threw four interceptions in a blowout loss.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

rebound 1 hour ago

Rebound Season 5, Episode 1: Moving Tourism Forward When a City Shuts Down

booster shots 17 hours ago

Boosters for All Adults in US Closer With CDC Panel Meeting Set

That brings Flacco into the fold for the Jets this week. New York acquired the QB in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late October. The Eagles will receive a 2022 fifth-round pick if Flacco plays more than 50% of snaps in four games this season. If he does not reach that number, the Eagles will instead receive a 2022 sixth-rounder.

Flacco closed out Sunday’s defeat to the Bills, completing all three of his passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. 

The Jets are 2-7 on the season, while the Dolphins are a half-game up in the AFC East standings at 3-7. Kickoff between the two sides will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFLMiami DolphinsZach WilsonNFL Week 11
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us