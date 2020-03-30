Coronavirus

Photo of Health Care Workers Flying to Help NY Gets Love

By Michelle A. Monroe

NBC Universal, Inc.

A photo of health care professionals from Georgia on a Southwest plane on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York is getting lots of love online.

The photoshows dozens of people, some wearing masks and gloves, holding their hands in the shape of a heart. It had been shared by tens of thousands on Facebook and Twitter, with many comments praising the health care workers for their bravery.

This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by Southwest Airlines employee Dayartra Etheridge shows health care workers, other passengers and flight crew aboard a Southwest flight from Atlanta to New York's LaGuardia Airport holding their hands in the shape of a heart
Dayartra Etheridge via AP

An Atlanta ramp agent took the photo of the health care workers, other passengers, and flight crew before the plane pushed back from the gate on Friday, Southwest Airlines spokesman Derek K. Hubbard said on Sunday.

There were about 30 health care professionals, all from Atlanta-area hospitals, who were on the regularly scheduled flight to LaGuardia Airport, Hubbard said.

“These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own,” Southwest Airlines wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough."

