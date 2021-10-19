Pfizer Vaccine 93% Effective at Keeping Kids Out of Hospital With COVID, CDC Says

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 93% effective at keeping kids ages 12-18 from getting sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized, according to a new study released by the CDC Tuesday.

The study of 19 hospitals in 16 states -- including New Jersey's St. Barnabas -- covered the period of June 1 to Sept. 30, which means it took into account the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Data increasingly indicates the delta variant is more dangerous for kids than other types of the virus.

Of 179 kids hospitalized with COVID at the study hospitals, the study's authors said, 173 were unvaccinated, and 77 of those ended up in the ICU.

Of the six vaccinated kids hospitalized, none of them ended up in ICU or on life support.

The vast majority of the cases happened in southern states, and nearly half of them were just last month. Almost three-quarters of the kids had an underlying health condition, most commonly respiratory.

As of Monday, the study noted, only 46% of kids ages 12-15, and just 54% of kids ages 16-17, are fully vaccinated.