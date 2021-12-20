Omicron Wave Strains NYC as Holidays Loom; Will COVID Boosters Be Required Next?

What to Know NYC's newest vaccine mandate applies to non-public school staff as of Monday; the sweeping private-sector addition comes Dec. 27

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also discussed adding COVID booster doses to the vaccine mandates amid the omicron wave; early data shows the variant may be more vaccine-resistant but is responsive to boosters

Moderna just released data that shows its booster raises antibodies 37-fold, while AstraZeneca reported last week its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, retained effectiveness against omicron as well

Yet another New York City COVID vaccine mandate takes effect Monday, this one applying to non-public school staff as the sweeping private-sector expansion looms next week, while the furious spread of the omicron variant threatens to upend holiday plans, and disrupt the former pandemic epicenter's progress, once again.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The newest school staff vaccine requirement affects roughly 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the five boroughs, while the private-sector expansion is expected to affect at least 184,000 businesses when it begins on Dec. 27.

Could booster shots begin to be part of the rules, too? Mayor Bill de Blasio had hinted a few weeks ago that was possible, as the city began to see the early effects of omicron, combined with the still-persistent power of delta, on its core viral rates.

The pace of new infections has only escalated since. The five boroughs' rolling weekly case average is up 91% over the averages for the prior four weeks. COVID hospitalizations are up 21% by the same parameters, though de Blasio has said at this point, New York City hospitals are able to manage the increases.

Statewide COVID rates have soared in recent weeks as well, with Gov. Kathy Hochul reporting a single-day pandemic high for cases on Friday only to break the record twice over the weekend. Virus hospitalizations are at 3,880, up 101% since Nov. 1.

New York has confirmed about 192 omicron cases to date, more than a fifth of them in New York City, though experts believe those numbers are significantly underreported. The Empire State only sequences about 3.6% of positive samples, which is more than New Jersey but about half California's rate, CDC data shows.

While early data has shown omicron could be more vaccine-resistant than earlier COVID strains, accounting for rising rates of breakthrough infections, all existing vaccines provide more protection against the variant than no vaccine -- and booster shots multiply that protection considerably, the drugmakers have said.

New chart: rapid drop in protection that 2 vacc. doses currently provide against infection in the presence of Omicron. Protection against hospitalization is still strong, but we need at least 10 days to confirm. #COVID19ON https://t.co/U6F16usw2A pic.twitter.com/Zo2zmMB01T — COVIDScienceOntario (@COVIDSciOntario) December 20, 2021

Moderna was the latest to supply evidence on that front Monday regarding its COVID vaccine booster and omicron. Pfizer has said its booster is highly effective while AstraZeneca reported last week its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, retained effectiveness against omicron. More analyses on that treatment are expected soon.

In a rare COVID briefing Sunday, de Blasio said boosters were "key" to the COVID fight but stopped short of saying they would be added to existing mandates or included in future ones. He has described the booster issue as a "front burner" one that he has vowed to say "more" about soon, but his days in office are dwindling.

NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who has appeared beside de Blasio at a handful of COVID briefings as of late, including Sunday's, has said he would make a decision with his administration as to whether to continue vaccine mandates to start his term.

He'll take the helm of a city likely still in the throes of this multifaceted COVID wave, one propelled by, according to officials, the unvaccinated, two variants of concern, holiday-related spikes. The combined threat is impacting COVID testing lines also.

The crush of people looking to get tested ahead of this part of the holiday season has overwhelmed testing sites across the city, with some customers saying they've waited in line for hours.

To meet the demands, city officials will give out 500,000 rapid tests through community groups throughout the week. Eight brick-and-motor testing sites are expected to open on Tuesday, as well as seven mobile sites, de Blasio said.

The strategy is part of a broad approach that also includes a revised health advisory, an increase in testing capacity and a new campaign to promote booster shots. City officials said Test & Trace Corps' testing sites will now be open seven days a week and take-home tests will be provided to people if lines are too long.

The state has also been building its test kit inventory, with a million tests received last week and two more million due in the next two weeks. Hochul says she's targeting those tests to high infection areas with low vaccination rates.

"Testing is important but in areas where people aren't even vaccinated and refuse to get vaccinated, we're concerned that they're the individuals who are gonna end up in their already overcrowded hospitals hurting our capacity to take care of not just COVID patients but people who need life-saving medical care," she said.

The Democrat says test kits will also be made available in schools because she doesn't want to risk any pandemic-related school closures after the remote or hybrid struggle kids endured for the better part of the pandemic.

New York City, which is running the largest public school system in the country with no remote learning option, has said it will not re-close schools systemwide.

NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.