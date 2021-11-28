Omicron Variant

Omicron Variant Now in North America, Canadian Officials Say

Two cases of the newly identified coronavirus variant found in Africa and Europe have been detected in the province of Ontario

Pedestrians wearing protective masks carry grocery bags
Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of Covid-19 has reached North America, with two cases appearing in the province of Ontario.

A joint statement by top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Contact tracing was being conducted to determine whether others in the country might be positive.

The health officials said their strategy is to stop as many omicron cases as possible from entering Canada.

Coronavirus 8 hours ago

Fauci Says U.S. Should Prepare to Do Anything and Everything to Fight the Omicron Variant

Omicron Variant 15 hours ago

More Omicron Cases Pop Up as World Rushes to Learn More

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Omicron VariantCanada
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us