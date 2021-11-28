Omicron Variant Now in North America, Canadian Officials Say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of Covid-19 has reached North America, with two cases appearing in the province of Ontario.

A joint statement by top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Contact tracing was being conducted to determine whether others in the country might be positive.

The health officials said their strategy is to stop as many omicron cases as possible from entering Canada.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com