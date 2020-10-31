coronavirus pandemic

NYC Sheriffs Bust Illegal Halloween Party With Almost 400 People at Brooklyn Warehouse

Almost 400 people were found in a warehouse party in Brooklyn
NYC Sheriffs

Deputy sheriffs in New York City busted an illegal party in the first hours of Halloween with nearly 400 people inside a Brooklyn warehouse.

Nine people are facing misdemeanor charges and health violations after allegedly disregarding the city and state's emergency orders meant to limit gatherings and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheriffs said at least 387 people were gathered near East Williamsburg around 1 a.m. Saturday when officials shut down the party.

From photos released by the NYC Sheriff's Office, the party's attendees not social distancing with many without masks or face coverings.

Deputies said they found three walk-up bars inside as well as a DJ for what appeared to be a Halloween-themed celebration. They shut down the party and charged people for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violating pandemic executive orders that put a ban on mass gatherings.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicNew York CityCOVID-19Brooklynnyc sheriffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us