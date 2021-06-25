NYC Jails to Resume In-Person Visits After Pandemic Pause

In-person visits at New York City jails are resuming after being suspended at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The first visitors were expected on Friday at Rikers Island and other city lockups.

Last year, the jails became hot spots for the spread of the virus. That prompted efforts to decrease an inmate population numbering in the thousands and suspend the in-person visits.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the time that the city would try to compensate by making more phones and stamps available for inmates to stay in touch with their families during the pause. The city also launched a “televisit initiative” for people in jail to video conference with people on the outside.

During the initial phase of the return to in-person visits, family members will be allowed to see inmates on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Visitors will have to practice social distancing, wear masks, undergo temperature checks and complete a self-screen for COVID-19.