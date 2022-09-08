NYC Ferry Gets On Board With COVID Rule Change, Says Masks Are Now Optional

A day after New York's governor announced the immediate end of mask mandates on public buses, subways and railroads -- and in stations -- across the state, the NYC Ferry says it is on board, too.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday the years-long COVID requirement had ended for the MTA as well as in for-hire vehicles, airports, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers statewide. The Port Authority, which operates the PATH, quickly followed on that front, leaving one glaring outlier.

The NYC Ferry is operated by City Experiences, which said Thursday it too would make masks optional. That change takes effect immediately, a spokesperson said.

"Masks are now optional for riders throughout the NYC Ferry system," the statement said. "We strongly encourage riders to continue to wear masks while inside the main cabin. Please respect other riders' choices."