NY Lifts Statewide Virus Curfew for Indoor Bars, Eateries

Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state, as its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the restriction would be lifted. With that, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.

A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17, although some local governments have their own closing-time rules for outdoor tables.

Restaurateurs have been looking forward to the later hours as they try to recover from the shutdowns and other limitations on their business during the virus crisis.

“The lifting of the curfew is critically important,” the NYC Hospitality Alliance's executive director, Andrew Rigie, said in an interview earlier this month. The alliance advocates for restaurants and nightlife in New York City.

“We’re a 24/7 city, so there’s tons of people that would still be out eating and drinking after midnight,” Rigie said.