NJ Debuts Smartphone App to Access COVID-19 Vaccine Record

New Jersey residents have a new digital option to view their COVID-19 vaccination records, easing any worries of losing the paper immunization card.

Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the smartphone app Docket on Monday while urging vaccinated New Jerseyans to download the free app to get quick and easy access to state records. Residents with their email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) will be able to find their COVID-19 vaccine record by using the app.

The Docket app may sound like the "COVID passport" in use by many other states, including New York, but Murphy stressed that is not the purpose of the app.

"Docket is intended solely to give residents easy access to their COVID vaccination record especially if their covid vaccination card has been damaged or lost," he said Monday.

NEW: @NJDeptofHealth is now providing people vaccinated in New Jersey with easy digital access to their COVID vaccination record through the Docket app.⁰⁰Download today through the Apple and Google Play app stores. pic.twitter.com/tViE2WOKPE — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 12, 2021

The app also provides access to family members' records through a shared account, the health department said. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the department intends to expand the use of the app for other full immunization histories in the future.

“If you don’t have your vaccination card with you or you have lost it, you can easily access your record through the app,” Persichilli said. “Providing this COVID-19 record digitally, as is done with other health records, simplifies access to consumers.”

Any New Jersey residents immunized outside of the state will not find their records in the app, but Persichilli said the Department of Health is working to obtain those out-of-state records.

"Docket is a CDC-approved application currently used in Utah and planned for rollout in additional states. Information in Docket will be used only to provide consumers with electronic access to their own COVID-19 vaccination record. The app adheres to federal and state standards for data security and privacy," Persichilli added.

Docket is available for download in the Google Play and Apple stores in English and Spanish.