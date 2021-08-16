NY Mandates Shots for All Healthcare Workers, Approves 3rd Dose for Immunocompromised

Healthcare workers in New York are the latest workforce to see a vaccine mandate as part of a push from officials who hope to curb the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The mandate comes on the same day state health officials authorized a third dose of the vaccine for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems. The authorization follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued late last week.

New Yorkers eligible for the third shot must wait 28 days after receiving their second dose (a third dose if only authorized for Moderna and Pfizer) and is effective immediately, the governor said.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all healthcare workers in New York must get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Sept. 27.

The new mandate from the state's Department of Health includes staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings.

"Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine," Cuomo said in a statement. "We have always followed the science, and we're doing so again today, with these recommendations by Dr. Zucker and federal and state health experts. But we need to do more."

Limited exceptions will be offered for religious or medical reasons.

