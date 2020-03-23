New York Giants Fund Childcare for First Responders During COVID-19 Crisis

What to Know They may be giants on the gridiron, but they are also proving to be giants off the field

The New York Giants have funded a new program to provide childcare at no cost to emergency response personnel at the Meadowlands YMCA for the next 10 weeks during the coronavirus crisis, according to a press release issued by the YMCA.

The Meadowlands YMCA has continued to operate its daycare program in consultation with the Bergen County Department of Health, Hudson Regional Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center for the children of essential personnel during the COVID-19 crisis. The new funding allows the YMCA to expand the program in order for it to now serve up to 42 children.

“Our staff is well-organized and well-trained to manage in this situation and is complying with the State and County Departments of Health’s standards in their health safety protocols,” says David Kisselback, President and CEO of the Meadowlands YMCA. “While we are cognizant of the CDC and other guidelines being issued to limit social gatherings, we also are committed to our mission of supporting the community, and our daycare program, food distribution programs, blood drives and education support programming are all being administered with the greatest of care.”

Teri Festa, Chief Mission Officer for the Meadowlands YMCA, said the team was "amazingly generous and responded immediately to our request."

The New York Football Giants assist over 3,500 tristate area organizations each year with their fundraising efforts, according to the team's website.

The Meadowlands Area YMCA is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and serves more than 350,000 guests per year. The central facility and its more than 30 site locations host children programs and promote healthy living through classes, sports and other activities.

In 2019 alone, the Meadowlands YMCA provided more than $650,000 in financial assistance to over 3,500 local families in Bergen County.