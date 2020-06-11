Multi-Million Dollar NYC Program Aims to Help Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio alongside First Lady Chirlane McCray announced Thursday a $3 million program that will support unemployed and underemployed restaurant workers

The Restaurant Revitalization Program -- in partnership with NYC Opportunity, Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC and One Fair Wage -- will focus on the 27 communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and provide grants of up to $30,000 each to subsidize wages of $20 per hour for at least 6 weeks, ultimately supporting 1,000 workers

Initially, 100 restaurants will be selected, with preference given to those who offer free or reduced cost meals to New Yorkers affected by COVID-19.

Before New York City found itself dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, many small restaurants in the Big Apple were already struggling economically due to rising rents and other challenges. However, the economic downfall due to COVID-19 only intensified the problems many of this small businesses faced.

With this in mind, Mayor Bill de Blasio alongside First Lady Chirlane McCray announced Thursday a $3 million program that will support unemployed and underemployed restaurant workers.

"They have been dealing with immense challenges even before this pandemic. Small businesses across the board, and these mom and pop restaurants in particular, they were dealing with the rising rents, they were dealing with so many challenges making harder and harder just to keep going each day," de Blasio said.

The Restaurant Revitalization Program -- in partnership with NYC Opportunity, Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC and One Fair Wage -- will focus on the 27 communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and provide grants of up to $30,000 each to subsidize wages of $20 per hour for at least 6 weeks, ultimately supporting 1,000 workers.

"In communities of color, in immigrant communities small business represent something additionally powerful, they represent culture and identity. They represent perseverance. They represent a place where they know they belong and no where is that more true than the community restaurants. The small businesses. The mom and pop restaurants that people go to and feel connected to everything we hold dear," de Blasio said.

Initially, 100 restaurants will be selected, with preference given to those who offer free or reduced cost meals to New Yorkers affected by COVID-19.

"We’ll start by saving 100 restaurants, bringing back roughly 1,000 displaced restaurant workers at $20 per hour and providing 50,000 free meals to those communities hit hardest by COVID-19," First Lady McCray said. "Workers from the selected restaurants are also eligible for a one time $500 cash assistance from One Fair Wage."

Additionally, all restaurant owners taking part in the program must commit to $15 minimum wage on top of tips within 5 years of returning to regular business.

"We believe that small businesses are the backbone of our communities and serve as vital economic hubs," NYC Mayor's Fund Executive Director Toya Williford said. "That is why the Mayor's Fund is investing $1.4 million to help restaurants provide living wage jobs to New Yorkers who have lost work during COVID-19. In order to have a fair and just city, we must invest in businesses and workers. Owners who participate in the restaurant revitalization program will commit to continue paying workers a living wage on top of tips within five years of the program ending."

According to Williford, the city "cannot go back to business as usual. Now is the time for change. This program helps us pave a path forward."