MTA to Launch Voluntary COVID-19 Screening Program for Frontline Transit Workers

What to Know The MTA will begin a voluntary COVID-19 screening program for frontline transit workers -- the first of its kind in the nation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

The initiative will allow for up to 2,000 frontline MTA employees to be screened weekly under the initial phase of the program.

Under this new initiative, free COVID testing will be offered at rotating field locations, as well as at medical assessment and occupational health services centers to frontline NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North and Bridge and Tunnels employees.

"Our brave frontline transit workers risked their lives to provide New Yorkers an essential service every single day during this pandemic, and we must support them just as they have supported us," Cuomo said in a statement. "This new voluntary screening program leverages New York's nation-leading COVID testing program to help keep our frontline workers safe during this unprecedented pandemic."

"The MTA continues to lead the nation in worker safety and the new COVID-19 screening program is just the latest example of this steadfast commitment to employee safety during this unprecedented public health emergency," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. "Our workforce has been the backbone of New York since the virus arrived. It is a first-order priority to promote a safe work environment at all our facilities."

The COVID-19 testing initiative will roll out with an initial phase that targets frontline workers through a three-part approach:

Field Sites: On-site testing will be provided on a rotating basis at field locations, including bus depots as well as subway and railroad train yards. These locations will be determined by MTA Occupational Health Services and will be based on hot spot and cluster zone designations; Medical Assessment Centers (MACs) and Occupational Health Services (OHS) Facilities: Voluntary testing will also be offered to all employees scheduled to visit a MAC or OHS facility; Existing Partnership with Northwell Health: Free diagnostic testing remains available to MTA workers at Northwell Health-GoHealth urgent care centers.

"I strongly urge all employees to take advantage of this critical new program as it will help us identify the virus and stop transmission in its tracks," Patrick Warren, MTA Chief Safety Officer, said in a statement. "We know that asymptomatic spread is a very real concern with this virus and we all need to do our part to keep each other safe at work. I want to thank the hardworking MTA employees for keeping this city moving during our most difficult times."

Meanwhile, TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano, who represents the city's transit workers, said the screening program is something they have been asking for and a means of protecting union members during a possible second wave of the coronavirus.

"This is exactly the type of screening program we have been asking for and it's a huge step forward in terms of protecting TWU Local 100 members from a possible second wave," TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statment. "We will closely monitor its implementation but we're grateful our requests for testing and screening on such a scale have been heard."

The program will begin at the following locations now through November:

Flatbush Bus Depot

Jackie Gleason Bus Depot

Ulmer Park Bus Depot

Baisley Park Bus Depot

Casey Stengel Depot

College Point Depot

Far Rockaway Depot

Jamaica Depot

JFK Depot

LaGuardia Depot

Queens Village Depot

Spring Creek Bus Depot

Fresh Pond

Grand Avenue

Eastchester Depot

Gun Hill Depot

Kingsbridge Depot

West Farms Depot

Yonkers Depot

Mother Clara Hale Depot

Manhattanville Depot

Michael J. Quill

Tuskegee Airmen (100th St)

Castleton Depot

Charleston Depot

Meredith Depot

Yukon Depot

Medical Assessment Center 1

Medical Assessment Center 3

Medical Assessment Center 5, Coney Island Yard

OHS Greybar Facility (MNR)

OHS Mineola Facility (LIRR)

207th Street Yard

Hillside Yard (LIRR)

Croton-Harmon (MNR)

Testing information can also be found at the New York State Department of Health, or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.