MTA Reducing Train Service This Week After Omicron Surge Hits Workers

"Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge," @NYCTSubway tweeted Sunday

Desmond Hill, a vaccinated MTA conductor, points to a striped conductor's board, a routine safety procedure, while a passenger adjusts his mask on the platform of the N subway line from Brooklyn's Coney Island to Queen's Astoria-Ditmars neighborhoods
Straphangers may have a longer wait over the coming days as the MTA pulls trains out of service to accommodate sick calls related to the omicron variant.

The transit agency put out a warning on Sunday that the next several days would see significant impacts to the daily schedule, at least through Thursday.

"Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge," the MTA tweeted. The MTA hopes that by reducing the service schedule for those days, they can avoid canceling individual trips.

"We're taking these proactive steps to provide the best possible service this week and keep our employees safe," the final tweet in Sunday's thread said.

While it wasn't clear how many workers have been impacted by the latest surge brought on by the omicron variant, the trains aren't the only form of transportation to suffer.

Thousands of domestic flights were canceled over the holiday weekend as COVID sickened untold numbers of airline crews. Just in New York, hundreds of flights were bumped between Friday and Sunday during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

