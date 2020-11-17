More Potential COVID Exposures at Another Suffolk County Restaurant

For the second time in as many weeks, another Long Island Suffolk County restaurant has issued an advisory regarding a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Suffolk County's Department of Health Services said that any patrons of the Friendly's Restaurant in Riverhead on Nov. 5 or 6 may have been exposed. After a case investigation, it was determined more than one person with ties to the establishment had been infected with the virus.

Health officials say that those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant.

The latest advisory comes a week after two other potential coronavirus exposures at two restaurants in Oakdale.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services said anyone who visited Mannino’s Restaurant between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 or The Village Idiot Irish Pub between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage those who were potentially exposed to get tested for COVID-19.